Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Sells 20,242 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,242 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 3.1% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.54. The stock had a trading volume of 34,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,190. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.71. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $81.83.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

