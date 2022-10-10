Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €161.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been given a €161.00 ($164.29) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

HNR1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($177.55) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($178.57) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €205.00 ($209.18) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($193.88) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($197.96) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Hannover Rück Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FRA:HNR1 traded down €1.70 ($1.73) on Monday, reaching €154.55 ($157.70). 75,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average is €151.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is €145.61. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($118.74).

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

