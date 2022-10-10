HAPI Price Up 10.9% This Week (HAPI)

HAPI (HAPI) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. In the last seven days, HAPI has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One HAPI coin can currently be purchased for $6.66 or 0.00034709 BTC on major exchanges. HAPI has a total market cap of $4.00 million and approximately $984,982.00 worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003149 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010887 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069849 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10678195 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

HAPI’s genesis date was March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 600,463 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HAPI is www.hapi.one.

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved.With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering.With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HAPI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HAPI using one of the exchanges listed above.

