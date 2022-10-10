HAY (HAY) Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

HAY (HAY) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 10th. HAY has a total market cap of $30.84 million and $12,008.00 worth of HAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HAY token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HAY has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HAY alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003161 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010819 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069758 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10664299 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About HAY

HAY launched on August 11th, 2022. The official website for HAY is helio.money. The official message board for HAY is medium.com/helio-money. HAY’s official Twitter account is @helio_money.

Buying and Selling HAY

According to CryptoCompare, “HAY (HAY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. HAY has a current supply of 0. The last known price of HAY is 0.99365697 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $12,649.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://helio.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.