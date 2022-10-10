HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM)

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Aptorum Group Stock Up 2.6 %
NASDAQ APM opened at $0.91 on Friday. Aptorum Group has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33.
Aptorum Group Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aptorum Group (APM)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Aptorum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptorum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.