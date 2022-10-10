Head to Head Survey: BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) versus Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA)

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) and Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.8% of BCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of BCB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Chester Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

Dividends

BCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Chester Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share. BCB Bancorp pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BCB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. BCB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCB Bancorp $121.27 million 2.35 $34.24 million $2.22 7.57 Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares BCB Bancorp and Chester Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Chester Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BCB Bancorp and Chester Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCB Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Chester Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

BCB Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.25%.

Profitability

This table compares BCB Bancorp and Chester Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCB Bancorp 33.30% 15.87% 1.30% Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BCB Bancorp beats Chester Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BCB Bancorp

(Get Rating)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate, one-to-four family mortgage, commercial business, small business administration, construction, home equity and lines of credit, and consumer loans, as well as residential loans secured by one-to-four family dwellings, condominiums, and cooperative units. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 29 branch offices in Bayonne, Carteret, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Newark, Parsippany, Plainsboro, River Edge, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey, as well as three branches in Staten Island and Hicksville, New York. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bayonne, New Jersey.

About Chester Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Chester Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Chester National Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Chester, Illinois. It offers checking accounts, such as regular checking, student checking, golden checking, and club checking accounts; savings accounts, including statement savings, Christmas club, and money market accounts; and certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides loans comprising mortgage, construction, lot, home equity, consumer, and business loans; and reorder check services. It operates two full service offices in Sparta, Illinois; and Perryville, Missouri. Chester Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Chester, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.