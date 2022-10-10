Hedera Price Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0598 or 0.00000310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.16 billion and $36.32 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00086047 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00066391 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00017840 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00029180 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007954 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000268 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00008665 BTC.

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06000672 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $29,613,761.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

