Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.68

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 1104266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

Henderson Land Development Stock Down 4.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67.

Henderson Land Development Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th were paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd.

Henderson Land Development Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

