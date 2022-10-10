Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Price Target Cut to €60.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from €63.00 ($64.29) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €50.00 ($51.02) to €53.00 ($54.08) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €71.00 ($72.45) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HENKY traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.02. 148,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,455. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.72. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

