Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Position Reduced by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH decreased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. Henry Schein accounts for about 2.0% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $11,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 46.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 88.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSIC traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $67.38. 26,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,663. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.52 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.03.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSIC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

