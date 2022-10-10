Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $44.00

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 44 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 44.80 ($0.54), with a volume of 5829 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46 ($0.56).

Hercules Site Services Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.28 million and a PE ratio of -19.17.

About Hercules Site Services

Hercules Site Services Plc engages in general construction and civil engineering for construction industry. The company offers labour supply, as well as delivers civils projects; hires suction excavators and other plants; and provides digital solutions for construction recruitment and workforce management.

Featured Articles

