Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) PT Lowered to SEK 100

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from SEK 105 to SEK 100 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

HXGBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 109 to SEK 107 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 155 to SEK 133 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.50.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

Hexagon AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HXGBY opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45. Hexagon AB has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $16.75.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.