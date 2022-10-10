HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.95

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.
The stock has a market cap of $514.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85.
HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.
HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.
