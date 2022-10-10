Hightower 6M Holding LLC Boosts Stock Position in ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXH)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC raised its stake in shares of ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,722,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,369 shares during the quarter. ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF accounts for 21.3% of Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hightower 6M Holding LLC owned approximately 95.85% of ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF worth $253,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,766,000.

ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SIXH traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.48. 430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,614. ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF has a one year low of $27.99 and a one year high of $32.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.09.

