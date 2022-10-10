Hightower 6M Holding LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,886 shares during the quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC owned about 1.52% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGHY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGHY traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,899. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.48. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $21.71.

