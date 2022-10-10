Hightower 6M Holding LLC Grows Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 200.3% during the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $74,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $213,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:AVEM traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.25. 211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,898. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.21. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $66.82.

