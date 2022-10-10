Hightower 6M Holding LLC Sells 242 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,085.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

VB traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $173.84. 4,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,332. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.43. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.38 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

