Hightower 6M Holding LLC Sells 54 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,826 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 22.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,988,886 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,728,658,000 after purchasing an additional 185,340 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 10.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,423,623,000 after purchasing an additional 493,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,378,829,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,066 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $5.25 on Monday, reaching $283.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,800. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $366.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.24. The company has a market capitalization of $131.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

