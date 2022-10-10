Hightower 6M Holding LLC Sells 62,405 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC decreased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,405 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hightower 6M Holding LLC owned 2.55% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $16,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,269,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,637,000 after acquiring an additional 80,616 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,292,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 804.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 638,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 568,351 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 505,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,588,000 after purchasing an additional 15,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 500,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,464,000 after purchasing an additional 45,629 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

Shares of VRIG traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $24.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,056. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.78. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

