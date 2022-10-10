Hightower 6M Holding LLC Trims Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz makes up 0.8% of Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $9,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,497,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,923,000 after acquiring an additional 776,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,427,000 after buying an additional 1,397,795 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,964,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,713,000 after buying an additional 176,034 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $33.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,897,526. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.42. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.