HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Trading 5% Higher

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.97 and last traded at $16.90. Approximately 1,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 126,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

The company has a current ratio of 25.54, a quick ratio of 25.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.47.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($1.16). Equities research analysts forecast that HilleVax, Inc. will post -8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the second quarter worth approximately $101,493,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the second quarter worth approximately $28,614,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the second quarter worth approximately $12,037,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the second quarter worth approximately $7,351,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the second quarter worth approximately $1,794,000.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

