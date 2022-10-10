Hive Price Hits $0.53 (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Hive has a market cap of $234.01 million and $6.14 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00002746 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hive has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hive alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003134 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00012268 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000086 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (HIVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 440,572,461 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hive

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive (HIVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Hive has a current supply of 442,293,720.568. The last known price of Hive is 0.55700921 USD and is up 9.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $77,726,780.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hive.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.