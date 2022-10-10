Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. Truist Financial currently has a $399.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $365.68.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $284.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $291.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. Home Depot has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.84.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.