Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,581,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,094 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Honeywell International by 15.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,857,123,000 after buying an additional 1,921,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,760,000 after buying an additional 883,708 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Honeywell International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after buying an additional 879,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,595,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $699,521,000 after buying an additional 825,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.7 %

HON traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.69. The company had a trading volume of 15,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,904. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $228.26. The company has a market capitalization of $116.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $4.12 dividend. This represents a $16.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

Insider Activity

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

