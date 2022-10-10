Hoylecohen LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,158 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.1% of Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.54. The company had a trading volume of 486,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,257,535. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $245.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average is $34.92.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.79.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

