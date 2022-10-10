Hoylecohen LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hoylecohen LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded up $6.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $410.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,477. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $420.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.21. The stock has a market cap of $108.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 64.81%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $459.83.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

