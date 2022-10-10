Hoylecohen LLC Grows Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.93.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,976. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.81. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.48.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 109.20%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

