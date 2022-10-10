Hoylecohen LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hoylecohen LLC lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,931 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 25,152 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 161.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on COP. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.79.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.3 %

COP stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.02. The company had a trading volume of 87,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,182,857. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.29 and a 200-day moving average of $101.96. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $66.06 and a one year high of $124.08. The stock has a market cap of $151.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.