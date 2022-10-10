Hoylecohen LLC Purchases 3,799 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC owned about 0.09% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,060,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,773,000 after purchasing an additional 327,988 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,652,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,336,000 after buying an additional 222,216 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,916,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,936,000 after buying an additional 69,295 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 17.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,848,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,950,000 after buying an additional 277,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,692,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,950,000 after buying an additional 42,212 shares in the last quarter. 55.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

NYSE BXMT traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.32. 116,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,125. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.31. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.49.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 44.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.64%.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $65,149.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,026.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,148 shares of company stock worth $114,708. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

