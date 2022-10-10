Hoylecohen LLC Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.5% of Hoylecohen LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.70.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.59. 93,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,502,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

