Hoylecohen LLC Sells 12,160 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Hoylecohen LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,160 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 21.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ventas by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Ventas from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

Ventas Stock Down 1.1 %

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE VTR traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.32. The company had a trading volume of 21,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,251. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 754.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average is $52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 3,600.72%.

Ventas Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.