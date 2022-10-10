Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.88

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 1988669 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,244,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,364,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 2,163,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,880 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,448,000 after purchasing an additional 791,947 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 986,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 646,669 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

