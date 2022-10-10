HYCON (HYC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $15,579.00

HYCON (HYC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. HYCON has a market cap of $278,897.61 and approximately $15,579.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HYCON has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003192 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010823 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069849 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10678195 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON launched on January 6th, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io. The Reddit community for HYCON is https://reddit.com/r/hycon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HYCON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HYCON (HYC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate HYC through the process of mining. HYCON has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 2,676,582,136.0837464 in circulation. The last known price of HYCON is 0.00011022 USD and is up 1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $9,675.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hycon.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

