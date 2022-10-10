Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Acquired by Emfo LLC

Emfo LLC grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEP. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 15.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 1.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 4.0% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 4.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday.

Icahn Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ:IEP traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $51.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.73. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $58.50.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -493.82%.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

