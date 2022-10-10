IFS Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 0.1% of IFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

BATS:FLOT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.19. 1,031,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average of $50.30. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

