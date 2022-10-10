Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Receives C$68.06 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$69.88.

IMO has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$72.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday.

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$64.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$41.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$40.96 and a 1 year high of C$72.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$61.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.41.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.25 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$17.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.09 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 11.1999998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

