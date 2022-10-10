Index Fund Advisors Inc. Has $327.35 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,139,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592,049 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 24.8% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Index Fund Advisors Inc. owned 5.17% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $327,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services & Investments LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $354,000. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 232,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,384 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 806,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.76. 802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,834. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.33. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $49.67.

