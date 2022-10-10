Index Fund Advisors Inc. Invests $54,000 in Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XOS by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in XOS in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in XOS in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in XOS in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in XOS in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other XOS news, CTO Robert Ferber sold 14,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $25,723.41. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 550,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,406.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOS Stock Performance

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on XOS from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

Shares of XOS stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.06. 3,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,631. Xos, Inc. has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $5.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.51.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). XOS had a net margin of 76.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $9.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xos, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XOS

(Get Rating)

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

