Index Fund Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,186 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geometric Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,159,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 28,186,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,393,000 after buying an additional 3,102,524 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,176,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7,276.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,033,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,991,885 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,877,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.76. 19,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,813. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $29.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.99.

