Index Fund Advisors Inc. Sells 2,844 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $612,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 80,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 115,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,263,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHZ traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.84. 9,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,845. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average of $48.02. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.91 and a one year high of $54.82.

