Index Fund Advisors Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.45 on Monday, hitting $266.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,590,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,497,688. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $267.10 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $301.65 and its 200 day moving average is $307.23.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.