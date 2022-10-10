Index Fund Advisors Inc. Sells 934 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,624,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 7.9% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $104,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,971,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,839,000 after acquiring an additional 60,053 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,259,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,180,000 after acquiring an additional 171,336 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,358,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,969,000 after acquiring an additional 133,234 shares during the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 2,226,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,531,000 after acquiring an additional 39,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,087,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,879,000 after purchasing an additional 453,825 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

DFIV traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.31. The stock had a trading volume of 13,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,460. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.25. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $35.63.

