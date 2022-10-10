Index Fund Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,952 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,985,000 after purchasing an additional 20,435 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 53,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $148.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,288. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $187.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.65.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

