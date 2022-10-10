IndiGG (INDI) Price Tops $0.12

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 10th. During the last week, IndiGG has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One IndiGG token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and $64,561.00 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IndiGG alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003169 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010866 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069793 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10669637 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “IndiGG (INDI) is a cryptocurrency . IndiGG has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of IndiGG is 0.12244691 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $85,904.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://indi.gg/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IndiGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IndiGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.