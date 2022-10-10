Injective (INJ) Price Tops $1.81 on Major Exchanges

Injective (INJ) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Injective token can currently be purchased for $1.81 or 0.00009427 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Injective has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Injective has a market capitalization of $132.32 million and $9.46 million worth of Injective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,234.16 or 1.00045098 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006661 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003465 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00045773 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010361 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00063621 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022804 BTC.

Injective Token Profile

Injective (INJ) is a token. It launched on October 17th, 2020. Injective’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,005,554 tokens. Injective’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Injective is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Injective is injective.com.

Buying and Selling Injective

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective (INJ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Injective has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 73,005,554.33 in circulation. The last known price of Injective is 1.92919223 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $13,895,220.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://injective.com.”

