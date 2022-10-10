Insider Buying: Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) Insider Buys £15,174 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2022

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPHGet Rating) insider John Shipsey acquired 600 shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,529 ($30.56) per share, with a total value of £15,174 ($18,334.94).

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.5 %

DPH opened at GBX 2,520 ($30.45) on Monday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 2,508 ($30.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,405 ($65.31). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,220.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,469.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,754.72.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 32.89 ($0.40) per share. This is a boost from Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $12.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($34.44) price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

Further Reading

