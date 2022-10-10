Insider Buying: Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Insider Acquires $252,500.00 in Stock

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) insider Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARM opened at $4.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $89.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARM. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Farmer Bros. by 687.3% during the 1st quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 695,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 607,488 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter valued at $2,952,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 313,045 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 459,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 189,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 766,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Farmer Bros. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

