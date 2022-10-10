Insider Buying: Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Insider Acquires $252,500.00 in Stock

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) insider Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Farmer Bros. Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FARM opened at $4.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $89.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.39.
Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Farmer Bros. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.
About Farmer Bros.
Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.
