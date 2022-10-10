Insider Buying: Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF) Insider Acquires A$30,002.28 in Stock

Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF – Get Rating) insider Francis O’Halloran bought 6,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$4.76 ($3.33) per share, with a total value of A$30,002.28 ($20,980.62).

Steadfast Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.75.

Steadfast Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, August 21st. This is an increase from Steadfast Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.07. Steadfast Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.22%.

About Steadfast Group

Steadfast Group Limited provides general insurance brokerage services Australasia, Asia, and Europe. It also provides insurance underwriting services and related services. The company offers business insurance products, such as aviation, business pack, business interruption, contract works, corporate travel, cyber, events, farm, marine, management liability, product liability, professional indemnity, public liability, trade credit, and workers' compensation insurance.

