Insider Buying: Whitebark Energy Limited (ASX:WBE) Insider Acquires 16,500,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2022

Whitebark Energy Limited (ASX:WBEGet Rating) insider Matthew White purchased 16,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,000.00 ($23,076.92).

Whitebark Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.43.

About Whitebark Energy

(Get Rating)

Whitebark Energy Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Australia and Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Warro Gas Project located in northeast of Perth. It also holds an interest in the Wizard Lake Oil Field located in Alberta, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whitebark Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitebark Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.