Insider Selling: Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Insider Sells $150,000.00 in Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) insider Robert Blanks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Blanks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 26th, Robert Blanks sold 21,842 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $22,715.68.

On Tuesday, July 26th, Robert Blanks sold 5,188 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $3,475.96.

Ardelyx Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $1.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $239.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.41. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 191.74% and a negative net margin of 2,594.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 22.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 61,937 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 1,071.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 492,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 450,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

Featured Articles

